Museums on Monday: Dr. Marvin Curtis On The History Museum's Upcoming Program About Rosemary Sanders
This week on Museums On Monday, WVPE's Kent Fulmer visits with Dr. Marvin V. Curtis about The History Museum in South Bend's upcoming program, Rosemary Sanders and American Symphonies. Sanders was the first African American musician in the South Bend Symphony and is the subject of a documentary being produced by Dr. Curtis. The History Museum will present a preview trailer of the documentary and host a panel discussion this Wednesday evening.