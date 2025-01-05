J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday January 11 2025 at 7 p.m. Blake Aaron

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with your host Karl Smith. He’s keeping your jazz cool, smooth and hot! This week, guitarist Blake Aaron, who likes to have something fresh each new year, is no exception.’Let’s Get Lost’ is his latest

It’s all on J:Cubed Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE. Live stream at wvpe.org.

