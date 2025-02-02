J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 8 2025 at 7 p.m. Jeff Lorber

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with your host, Karl Smith! He’s keeping your jazz cool, smooth, and hot! Every Saturday, Karl showcases the best in smooth jazz—artists who blend the traditions of jazz with a fresh, modern twist. This week, he’s featuring a Philly-born, Berklee College of Music grad who’s been immersed in urban jazz for years: Jeff Lorber. Don’t miss his latest track, Tear Drops in the Rain, plus a few more from his catalog. Catch it all on J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™ Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE, or stream it live at wvpe.org.

