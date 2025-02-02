© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 8 2025 at 7 p.m. Jeff Lorber

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 2, 2025 at 9:56 AM EST
Jeff Lorber Tear drops in the Rain cover art
Jeff Lorber Tear drops in the Rain cover art
Jeff Lorber Tear drops in the Rain cover art

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with your host, Karl Smith! He’s keeping your jazz cool, smooth, and hot! Every Saturday, Karl showcases the best in smooth jazz—artists who blend the traditions of jazz with a fresh, modern twist. This week, he’s featuring a Philly-born, Berklee College of Music grad who’s been immersed in urban jazz for years: Jeff Lorber. Don’t miss his latest track, Tear Drops in the Rain, plus a few more from his catalog. Catch it all on J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™ Saturday night at 7 PM on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE, or stream it live at wvpe.org.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzfeaturesFeaturepodcastpodcasts