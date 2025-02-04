WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Episode 21: Brahms and Tchaikovsky
Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra presents the second Jack M Champaigne masterworks of the season, with two composers who share the same birthday yet represent the opposite poles of the composing spectrum – one was a great classicist, building vast symphonies with intricate musical logic, and the other was a great heart-on-sleeve romantic. The two pieces the symphony orchestra will play on Feb. 15 were premiered just two years apart. One had a warm reception at its premier, the other was criticized as vulgar… yet both today are beloved staples of the repertoire.