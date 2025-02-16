J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 22 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Special EFX

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week, Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group SPECIAL EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, has a major force in the jazz and world music scene for over 40years. Catch their new release “Meant To Be’ on J:Cubed Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

