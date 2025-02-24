‘The Sauce’ EP 49: Featuring Merry Clark, Alyssa Allgood and Chelsea Johnson March 10 at 7pm

A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.