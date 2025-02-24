© 2025 WVPE
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 49: Featuring Merry Clark, Alyssa Allgood and Chelsea Johnson March 10 at 7pm

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 24, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST
Left: Merry Clark Center: Alyssa Allgood Left: Chelsere Johnson
Photos provided by Merry Clark, Alyssa Allgood and Chelsere Johnson
Left: Merry Clark Center: Alyssa Allgood Left: Chelsere Johnson

The Sauce with host Dawn Burns returns for its February episode, airing Monday, March 10th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In this installment, Dawn welcomes authors Merry Clark and Chelsea Johnson as well as award-winning jazz vocalist, composer, arranger and educator Alyssa Allgood.
Don’t miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that celebrates the vibrant fusion of music, arts, and culture, showcasing a diverse mix of local, regional, and national talent.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
