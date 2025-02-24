A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.
‘The Sauce’ EP 49: Featuring Merry Clark, Alyssa Allgood and Chelsea Johnson March 10 at 7pm
The Sauce with host Dawn Burns returns for its February episode, airing Monday, March 10th, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In this installment, Dawn welcomes authors Merry Clark and Chelsea Johnson as well as award-winning jazz vocalist, composer, arranger and educator Alyssa Allgood.
Don’t miss this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that celebrates the vibrant fusion of music, arts, and culture, showcasing a diverse mix of local, regional, and national talent.