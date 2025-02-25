‘The Sauce Live’ EP 24 from The Acorn Featuring Shiny Shiny Black

Tune in to The Sauce Live Hosted by Dawn Burns for an Unforgettable Open Mic Night at The Acorn Featuring Shiny Shiny Black!

Get ready for an electrifying evening as we welcome Shiny Shiny Black, the indie folk alternative band from Goshen, Indiana, to The Sauce Live for a special Open Mic Night performance. This talented wife-and-husband duo, Nate and Amber Butler, brings their soulful original songs and reflections on the creative journey to the stage. Their unique sound has captivated audiences across the U.S. and internationally, including their standout track “Reverie”, a 2024 IAMA Finalist. Join us for a dynamic one-hour radio broadcast where music, arts, and culture collide in a vibrant celebration. Each episode showcases the very best of local, regional, and national talent.

Don’t miss this incredible performance! Tune in Monday, March 17th, at 7 PM Eastern, and experience the magic of Shiny Shiny Black only on The Sauce Live.