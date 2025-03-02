J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday March 8 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Jazz In Pink

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed takes you on a smooth jazz journey every Saturday night. Tune in for the perfect blend of jazz traditions and fresh, modern sounds. This week, we dive into a moment in 1974 when the legendary Lonnie Liston Smith, before his iconic collaborations with Miles Davis and Pharoah Sanders, recorded the groundbreaking fusion classic, Expansions. This track would go on to inspire generations of musicians. Fast forward to today, and Jazz In Pink’s trailblazing leader and keyboardist, Gail Jhonson, picks up that torch and reimagines the classic with her own unique, vibrant twist. Don’t miss J:Cubed, Saturday March 8th at 7 p.m., only on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

