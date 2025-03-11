J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday March 15 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Roy Ayers

© 2025 WVPE
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™
Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed takes you on a smooth jazz journey every Saturday night. Tune in for the perfect blend of jazz traditions and fresh, modern sounds. This week, lLegendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers, a trailblazer in the 1970s who redefined jazz with a funkier, more dynamic sound, has passed away at the age of 84. Known as the 'Godfather of Neo Soul,' Roy Ayers influenced countless artists across genres, leaving behind a timeless legacy. From his iconic compositions to his unforgettable sound, his music continues to inspire. Rest in peace, Roy Ayers – your influence will never fade. Remembering Roy Ayers on J:Cubed, Saturday March 15th at 7 p.m., only on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
