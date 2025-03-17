J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday March 22 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Boney James

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week, saxophonist and composer Boney James' new album, Slow Burn, captures the essence of his career, which spans over three decades. Slow Burn is his 19th album and follows an impressive list of accolades: four GRAMMY nominations, three NAACP Image Award nominations, a Soul Train Award, and four RIAA Gold Record certifications. In 2024, he became the first artist to score 20 #1 singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart, with Slow Burn marking several exciting firsts. Catch his latest release from the album, a remake of Stanley Turrentine’s classic “Sugar,” this Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

