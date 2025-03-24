J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday March 29 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Jeanette Harris

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!™

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Tune in for a journey through the sounds of artists who blend traditional jazz roots with a modern twist. This week experience Jeanette Harris, the saxophone queen of Smooth Jazz! With electrifying performances and an unmatched stage presence, Jeanette’s music resonates with fans around the globe. Known for her stunning cover of Stevie Wonder’s “All I Do”, she’s made waves on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts with hits from her albums Saxified and Summer Rain. A Berklee College of Music graduate, Jeanette’s classical training shines through in every note. From touring with Teena Marie to collaborating with Norman Brown. Don’t miss her latest album Her Majesty, featuring soulful originals and fan-favorite covers. Catch Jeanette Harris this Saturday on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

