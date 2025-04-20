© 2025 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 26 2025 at 6 p.m. Eastern. This week: The Mainstream-Urban Jazz Jam

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 20, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT
This Saturday night on J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® 🎶 Host Karl Smith brings you the best in jazz with a special 2-hour throwback edition celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month. Enjoy timeless tracks from Lee Morgan, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Wes Montgomery, and a full playlist of urban jazz. Don’t miss it—only on 88.1 WVPE at 6 p.m.
