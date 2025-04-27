J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 5 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Nelson Rangell

This Saturday night on J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!®

Hosted by Karl Smith, J:Cubed delivers the very best in smooth jazz every Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

This week, we spotlight saxophonist Nelson Rangell—a pioneer of the contemporary jazz wave that lit up the late '80s and early '90s. An innovator, a creator, a true master musician—and still going strong.

His new single, “Giants,” is a heartfelt tribute to the legends who inspired him—many of whom he’s shared the stage with, from Chuck Loeb and Patti Austin to Dave and Don Grusin, and so many artists from the golden era of GRP Records.

There aren’t many saxophonists you can identify in just a few notes—Nelson Rangell is one of them. And “Giants”proves it all over again.

🎶 Don’t miss it—this Saturday at 7 p.m. on J:Cubed, only on 88.1 WVPE.

