J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 17 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Norman Brown

Published May 11, 2025
Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool Smooth and Hot! with your host Karl Smith. This week Grammy-winning guitarist Norman Brown. With technical brilliance, genre-blending grooves, and a spirit rooted in positivity and balance, he deliver all of that in his latest release ‘Casual Cool.’
