WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for the podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha with Alastair, Ep. 24: Copland, Haistork, Boyer, and Rachmaninoff
Alastair Willis and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra have an American Celebration as their fifth and final Jack M. Champaigne masterworks this season. Their program includes the visionary pianist Jeffrey Biegel playing not one, but two exciting new piano concertos which he commissioned. Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man opens the program, and Rachmaninov’s spectacular Symphonic Dances which were composed entirely in America.