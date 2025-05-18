© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 24 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week WaKaNa

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 18, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT
Saxophonist WaKaNa
WaKaNa - A New Life - Cover art
Saxophonist WaKaNa

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot! with your host Karl Smith.
This week, discover the vibrant sounds of WaKaNa, one of Japan’s premier smooth jazz alto saxophonists. A standout member of the all-female supergroup The Jazz Avengers, WaKaNa continues to make waves on the global stage. Her latest release, “A New Life,” is a heartfelt tribute to her baby daughter.
Catch it all on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzpodcastspodcastfeaturesFeature