J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 24 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week WaKaNa

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot! with your host Karl Smith.

This week, discover the vibrant sounds of WaKaNa, one of Japan’s premier smooth jazz alto saxophonists. A standout member of the all-female supergroup The Jazz Avengers, WaKaNa continues to make waves on the global stage. Her latest release, “A New Life,” is a heartfelt tribute to her baby daughter.

Catch it all on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

