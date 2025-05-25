© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 31 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Vincent Ingala

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Vincent Ingala cover art
Saxophonist Vincent Ingala

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot! with your host Karl Smith.
This week, declared by Jazziz Magazine as “one of the most exciting artists to emerge this past decade,” Vincent Ingala remains a creative force in urban contemporary jazz, with a total of ten #1 Billboard hits, twenty-three Top 10 singles.

Catch his latest release ‘Let’s Get To It’ on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzKarl SmithFeaturefeaturespodcastpodcasts