J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 7 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Paul Brown

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot! with host Karl Smith. This week features two-time Grammy winner Paul Brown—artist, producer, and the driving force behind over 100 #1 Smooth Jazz radio hits. He’s worked with legends like George Benson, Patti Austin, Boney James, Norman Brown, and Peter White.

His latest album, So Much To Say, showcases his creative peak, opening with the title track and an instrumental take on the classic tune “Summertime.” Catch it Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

