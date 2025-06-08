J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 21 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Jazz Funk Soul

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with host Karl Smith. This week, it’s Jazz Funk Soul, the powerhouse trio of Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp, and Paul Jackson, Jr. With over 50 #1 hits and countless legendary collaborations, their new release Simpatico delivers funky grooves, smooth solos, and unforgettable melodies. Catch J:Cubed, Saturday June 21st at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

