J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 14 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Sly Stone

This week on J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with Karl Smith: We remember the legendary Sly Stone, visionary frontman of the Family Stone, who passed away at 82.

Hear some of his greatest hits and how his fearless funk shaped icons like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Don’t miss this tribute—J:Cubed, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

