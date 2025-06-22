J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 28 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Brian Culbertson

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with host Karl Smith. This week, the new single from Brian Culbertson, "On The Road", Ft Marcus Miller & Sheila E. The track also includes Nicholas Cole, Eric Marienthal and Paul Jackson Jr. That’s a lot of real players.

Catch J:Cubed, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

