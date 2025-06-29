© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 5 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Frank McComb

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 29, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Frank McComb
Frank McComb cover art
Frank McComb

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with host Karl Smith. This week, Frank McComb. An exceptional singer, elite keys player, and gifted songwriter, Frank's resume includes work with a who's who of the music world. His latest track, It’s A Brand New Day, is a heartfelt homage to the late Ramsey Lewis—a bright, timeless piece featuring Frank on keys and programming.
Tune in for a fresh, soulful tribute to a jazz legend. Catch J:Cubed, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzKarl SmithfeaturesFeaturepodcastpodcasts