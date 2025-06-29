J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 5 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Frank McComb

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with host Karl Smith. This week, Frank McComb. An exceptional singer, elite keys player, and gifted songwriter, Frank's resume includes work with a who's who of the music world. His latest track, It’s A Brand New Day, is a heartfelt homage to the late Ramsey Lewis—a bright, timeless piece featuring Frank on keys and programming.

Tune in for a fresh, soulful tribute to a jazz legend. Catch J:Cubed, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

