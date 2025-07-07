© 2025 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 12 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Kombo

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 7, 2025 at 9:43 AM EDT
Kombo
Kombo cover art
Kombo

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with host Karl Smith. This Saturday at 7 pm, the Hammond B-3/guitar duo known as Kombo, has had multiple hits over the course of many years and they are back with their latest entitled ‘Pretty Solid.’ Catch it on J:Cubed, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
