J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 12 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Kombo

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power – Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® with host Karl Smith. This Saturday at 7 pm, the Hammond B-3/guitar duo known as Kombo, has had multiple hits over the course of many years and they are back with their latest entitled ‘Pretty Solid.’ Catch it on J:Cubed, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

