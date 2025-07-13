© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday July 19 2025 at 7 p.m. The Braxton Brothers

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 13, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
The Braxton Brothers
cover art
The Braxton Brothers

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week, The Braxton Brothers with their latest track ‘Inside Your Heart’
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithSmooth JazzCool, Smooth and Hot!featuresFeaturepodcastpodcasts