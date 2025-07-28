J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 2 2025 at 7 p.m. Eric Darius

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

This week saxophonist, songwriter and producer Eric Darius is breaking the mold of modern Jazz. His new single titled ‘Too Good 2 Let Go’ is showing you what that sounds like. Catch it on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.”