J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 2 2025 at 7 p.m. Eric Darius

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.
This week saxophonist, songwriter and producer Eric Darius is breaking the mold of modern Jazz. His new single titled ‘Too Good 2 Let Go’ is showing you what that sounds like. Catch it on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.”
