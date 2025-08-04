J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 9 2025 at 7 p.m. Ragan Whiteside

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith, every Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week, we spotlight the return of Billboard #1 and Jazz Music Award-winning flautist and composer Ragan Whiteside. Her brand-new single, “Fancy Footwork,” is a high-energy, funk-infused groove bursting with rhythmic surprises and soulful vibes. Produced by Dennis Johnson and featuring an all-star lineup,

Ragan’s flute brings the fire—bold, playful, and smooth. J:Cubed delivers the best in contemporary urban jazz, blending tradition with soul, gospel, and R&B. Don’t miss it—only on J:Cubed! Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.

