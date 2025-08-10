J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 16 2025 at 7 p.m. Marion Meadows

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week’s spotlight: saxophonist Marion Meadows.

For 34 years, Marion’s soulful sound has blended beauty, peace, and joy—whether as a leader or collaborating with legends like Stevie Wonder, George Benson, and The Temptations. "Just Doing Me” is the title track to his latest release. Catch it on J:Cubed! Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

