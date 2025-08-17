© 2025 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 23 2025 at 7 p.m. Paul Taylor

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 17, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor cover art
Paul Taylor

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound. This week saxophonist and composer Paul Taylor. He’s out with his 13th album, ‘It’s A Brand New Day.’

Catch the title track on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.”
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzfeaturesFeaturepodcastspodcast