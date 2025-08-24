J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 30 2025 at 7 p.m. Adam Hawley

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

This week guitarist, composer, producer Dr Adam Hawley is one of the hardest working men in urban Jazz and his latest track ‘Roller Skate’ has his trademark vibe.

Catch it on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.”

