J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 6 2025 at 7 p.m. Rebecca Jade

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

This week, meet Rebecca Jade—a singer-songwriter who grew up in a musical home and turned her passion into a rising career. From UC Berkeley hoops and jazz studies to an MBA in marketing, she’s serious about both the music and the business. Her latest track “Not Me No Way” is climbing the charts.

Catch it on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.

