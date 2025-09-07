J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 13 2025 at 7pm This week: Donald Hayes

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night. Rooted in tradition, but always fresh and modern.
This week, it’s a special crossover! Saxophonist Donald Hayes joins Dawn Burns on The Sauce and I’ll be featuring his music right here on J:Cubed. Together, we’ll showcase the inspiration of music and culture across genres.
Tune in Saturday at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.