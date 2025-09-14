J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 20 2025 at 7 p.m. Boney James

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

This week Four-time GRAMMY® nominee and Smooth Jazz icon Boney James is back with a groove that refuses to sit still. “The Bounce”, from his latest album Slow Burn, captures everything fans love about his sound—soulful sax melodies, irresistible rhythm, and that unmistakable blend of Jazz, R&B, and Funk that keeps listeners and audiences moving.

Catch it on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.

