Where housing is healing: A night with New Day

WVPE is a media sponsor for New Day Intake Center's first annual fundraiser: A Night with New Day, which supports their wrap-around services addressing chronic homelessness in South Bend. A brief presentation about their work along with drinks, appetizers, desserts, and a silent auction will take place at South Bend City Church on Lafayette Boulevard on October 30th from 7 to 9pm. Information regarding the event and link for event tickets is available at HERE.