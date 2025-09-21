J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 27 2025 at 7 pm This week Ramsey Lewis

J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday. The music draws from jazz traditions while always pushing forward with a modern sound.

This week, we honor the life and legacy of pianist Ramsey Lewis, a true legend we lost in 2022. His artistry touched generations of musicians and listeners alike. Join us for his unforgettable hits and reflections on his impact—Saturday night at 7 on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

