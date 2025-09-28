J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 4 2025 at 7 p.m. The Bass/The Trumpet

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

This week its all about the bass and the trumpet. Some of my favorite bass and trumpet players from Wayman Tisdale to Lin Roundtree. Tune in for the ride-That’s on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®—Saturday night at 7 on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

