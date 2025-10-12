© 2025 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 11 2025 at 7 p.m. Bob Baldwin

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 12, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith.
This week keyboardist, composer, and producer Bob Baldwin—a five-time SESAC Music Award winner and visionary behind NewUrbanJazz. With collaborations spanning Grover Washington, Jr., Regina Carter, and Will Downing, Baldwin bridges smooth jazz, R&B, and soul with unmistakable groove. His acclaimed tributes to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder showcase his deep reverence for musical icons and innovation that keeps contemporary jazz fresh, relevant, and endlessly inspired.
Catch his latest tracks on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.
