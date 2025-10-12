J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 18 2025 at 7 p.m. Kayla Waters
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.
This week award-winning urban-jazz pianist Kayla Waters is a chart-topping recording artist, composer, producer, and music director. After signing a multi-album record deal with Trippin N' Rhythm (SONY), Kayla made Billboard history by becoming the first female pianist and composer to reign atop the charts at the No. 1 spot for 6 consecutive weeks.
Catch her on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.