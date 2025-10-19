J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 25 2025 at 7 p.m. Al Degregoris

© 2025 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 19, 2025 at 8:15 AM EDT
Al Degregoris
Al Degregoris Ocean Parkway cover art
Al Degregoris

Catch J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, Karl spotlights pianist/composer Al DeGregoris, whose 15-year recording journey explores the rhythms of time.
His latest single, “Ocean Parkway,” created with #1 Billboard keyboardist Oli Silk, captures the freedom and groove of a seaside drive—smooth, funky, and refreshingly modern. Tune in for contemporary jazz at its finest, on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.
