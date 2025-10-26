J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 1 2025 at 7 p.m. This week Brian Simpson

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, keyboardist and composer Brian Simpson brings his signature sound. With more than 25 smooth jazz radio hits and multiple Top 5 Billboard albums, Brian’s music defines contemporary jazz. He’s worked with legends like Boney James, George Benson, Chris Botti, and Dave Koz. Hear his latest single, “Blue Mystique,” on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.

