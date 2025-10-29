Humankind Special: Faith and Social Justice in Distressing Times

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at noon on News2 (WVPE-HD2)

Produced by David Freudberg in association with GBH/Boston. Progressive voices of conscience have long arisen in faith communities. They include Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, the Dalai Lama, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C. Mariann Budde and Rev. Raphael Warnock, current US senator from Georgia. This Humankind documentary explores the spiritual impulse for social change.

