J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 8 2025 at 7 p.m. The power trio: BPM

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, BPM — the powerhouse trio—Brian Bromberg on bass, Paul Brown on guitar, and Michael Paulo on sax have a new single, ‘Eastside Party.’

The song and the vibe is all over the charts and you can catch them on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.

