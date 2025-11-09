J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 15 2025 at 7 p.m. This week: Nick Colionne

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, we remember the late guitarist Nick Colionne, one of smooth jazz’s brightest lights. Known for his signature style, soulful tone, and chart-topping hits like “High Flyin’,” “Morning Call,” and “Uncle Nick.”

Nick made history as the first smooth jazz artist with five consecutive #1 Billboard singles from one album. His legacy—both musical and human—continues to inspire. Celebrate his sound and spirit on J:Cubed, this Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

