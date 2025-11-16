© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 22 2025 at 7 p.m. Rick Braun

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 16, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST
Rick Braun
Rick Braun album cover
Rick Braun

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, Rick Braun, one of contemporary jazz’s smoothest trumpeters, brings a warm and personal tribute to a hero who inspired him from the start—the great Chuck Mangione. After Chuck’s passing this past year, Rick revisited the music that shaped him. The result is Rick Braun Plays Chuck Mangione, a relaxed, heartfelt celebration.
Enjoy the first single, a soulful take on “Give It All You Got.” nThat’s on J:Cubed, this Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE. Live stream at wvpe.org
Tags
WVPE J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzpodcastspodcastFeaturefeatures