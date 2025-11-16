J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 22 2025 at 7 p.m. Rick Braun

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, Rick Braun, one of contemporary jazz’s smoothest trumpeters, brings a warm and personal tribute to a hero who inspired him from the start—the great Chuck Mangione. After Chuck’s passing this past year, Rick revisited the music that shaped him. The result is Rick Braun Plays Chuck Mangione, a relaxed, heartfelt celebration.

Enjoy the first single, a soulful take on “Give It All You Got.” nThat’s on J:Cubed, this Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE. Live stream at wvpe.org

