South Bend Civic Theater presents Miracle on 34th Street

WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Miracle

on Thirty-Fourth Street. An eccentric older gentleman and Santa Claus look-alike,

Kris Kringle, is just what’s needed at Macy’s flagship store in New York City. He

genuinely believes himself to be Santa Clause. Is he the real thing, or just a nice

man with a white beard? Can those who believe in him prove it in court?

December fourth through twentieth.

More information can be found here.