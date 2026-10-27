South Bend Civic Theater presents Miracle on 34th Street
WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Miracle
on Thirty-Fourth Street. An eccentric older gentleman and Santa Claus look-alike,
Kris Kringle, is just what’s needed at Macy’s flagship store in New York City. He
genuinely believes himself to be Santa Clause. Is he the real thing, or just a nice
man with a white beard? Can those who believe in him prove it in court?
December fourth through twentieth.
More information can be found here.