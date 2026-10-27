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South Bend Civic Theater presents Miracle on 34th Street

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT

WVPE is a media sponsor for The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Miracle
on Thirty-Fourth Street. An eccentric older gentleman and Santa Claus look-alike,
Kris Kringle, is just what’s needed at Macy’s flagship store in New York City. He
genuinely believes himself to be Santa Clause. Is he the real thing, or just a nice
man with a white beard? Can those who believe in him prove it in court?
December fourth through twentieth.

More information can be found here.
WVPE