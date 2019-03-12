Michigan Attorney General's office advises action following data breach

A data breach of Detroit-based Wolverine Solutions Group has Michigan state leaders concerned. .

The breach may have compromised the information of over 600,000 Michigan residents, including customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Alliance Plan, and McLaren Health Care, among others.

Kelly Rossman-McKinney is a spokesperson for the Attorney General. She says information including names, social security numbers, and dates of birth may have been accessed.

She says, “They do not believe that customer information was actually extracted but they are issuing a warning and we’re issuing a warning as well.”

Rossman-McKinney says Michigan residents should put a fraud alert on their credit file and consider a security freeze.

She says all affected individuals are being contacted by Wolverine Solutions Group by mail. The breach was discovered last year and also impacts Three Rivers Health and North Ottawa Community Health System.