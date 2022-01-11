-
A new state audit says Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency paid out $3.9 billion dollars in improper benefits during the pandemic. As part of the…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Aug. 3 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 80 unit multi-family housing development. The $20…
“It Feels Surreal:” Attendees And Dispensaries Fill Riverfront Park In First Niles Cannabis FestivalOn July 31, Niles hosted its first ever recreational cannabis festival. And from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the city’s riverfront park was filled with…
Berrien County is continuing to see low COVID-19 cases. During a July 7 press conference, county health officer Nicki Britten said that on average,…
New, loosened COVID-19 restrictions took effect in Michigan on Monday. With over 50 percent of eligible residents at least partially vaccinated, Michigan…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is traveling to Midland and will provide an update at 11:30 AM regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. You can…
Michigan will expand the use of a COVID-19 treatment in hopes of substantially reducing climbing hospitalizations and deaths. Additional doses of...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan should “close things down” to help address surging…
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to keep pushing the White House for more COVID-19 vaccines as the state experiences a spike in…