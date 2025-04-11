Beacon To Purchase Four Michigan Hospitals

Beacon Health System is branching out in Southwest Michigan. Beacon has signed an agreement to acquire the Ascension healthcare system that will include hospitals in Dowagiac, Allegan, Plainwell and Kalamazoo.

The acquisition will also include 35 outpatient clinics and an ambulatory surgery center.

Kreg Gruber is the CEO of Beacon Health System and says there were many good reasons to make the deal. He says the Medicaid reimbursement rate is more favorable in Michigan and Beacon's medical residency program will get a boost.

That’s because Borgess/Ascension is in a joint venture with the medical school at Western Michigan University.

The deal is expected to be finalized this summer.