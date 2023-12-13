Infighting, drama continue in Buchanan as city hires interim city manager

Tensions in Buchanan are still running high following the resignation of city manager Ben Eldridge last month.

Buchanan’s city council this week approved the hiring of Tim Lynch as interim city manager to replace Ben Eldridge, who resigned last month amid a wave of complaints from city staff and controversy.

But animosity remains among Buchanan officials. On Monday, commissioners met to approve a letter of censure against fellow commissioner Dan Vigansky, who’s been outspoken in criticizing city workers for complaining against Eldridge. Vigansky is also accused of telling Eldridge of the complaints against him before an investigation could be conducted.

Vigansky did not attend the meeting where other commissioners voted to censure him. In that session he was also accused of making racist remarks to African-American individuals.

However, Vigansky let his opinion be known the the charges against him are "bogus."

Mayor Sean Denison said he intends to write to Michigan’s attorney general and the governor’s office to see about removing Vigansky from office.

Whether the other commissioners can force Vigansky out is unclear, however Michigan does have a law dealing with removing elected officials. The law states that if a written affidavit detailing wrongdoing by an official is submitted to the governor, she can consider removing a township official.

A spokesman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told WVPE the governor typically asks the attorney general’s office to investigate such complaints.

Meanwhile, Eldridge was hired late last month by the city of Dowagiac as their new director of public works. At a public meeting in which he resigned, Eldridge defended himself against the complaints filed against him. He characterized most of them as retaliation from city workers who were opposed to his belt tightening measures and said the staff have a toxic culture with little accountability.

And on top of everything else, Denison faces an attempt by some Buchanan residents to recall him. Those leading the recall efforts say Denison’s decision to suspend Eldridge in the first place are cause for misconduct. However a typo on the recall petition has slowed down that process.