© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green Resources
WVPE is your gateway to green and sustainable resources in Michiana. Sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This is accomplished by finding a balance between businesses, the environment, and our society (people, planet, and profit).State, National and International resources on sustainability include:The Environmental Protection AgencyThe Natural StepSustainability Dictionary45 Sustainability Resources You Need to Know Explore ways to support sustainability in the Michiana area through the Green Links Directory.Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-3:30pm"Global Warming: A Hot Topic"Sept. 17, 19, 24, and 26All sessions are from 2-3:30pmGreencroft Goshen Community Center in the Jennings Auditorium1820 Greencroft Blvd.Goshen, IN 46526The event will look at possible solutions and suffering as well as consequences beyond warmer weather. The event will examine what other civilizations have or haven’t done when faced with environmental problems. Plus there will be an exploration of the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do? Paul Meyer Reimer teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College. The events are presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute. The Institute can be reached at: (574) 536-8244lifelonglearning@live.comhttp://life-learn.org/

Kotchakorn Voraakhom: How Can We Better Design Cities To Fight Floods?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published November 13, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Life Cycles Of Cities.

Thai landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom designed a way to offset flooding in Bangkok by designing a park with underground tanks. She says her design can protect delta cities that are sinking.

About Kotchakorn Voraakhom

Kotchakorn Voraakhom is a landscape architect who founded the design firm Landprocess. She is also the founder of Porous City Network, a social enterprise working to solve urban environmental problems and increase urban resilience across Southeast Asia by aiding, engaging and educating climate-vulnerable communities about productive landscape design.

Voraakhom also works as a design consultant for the Bangkok250, a major redevelopment project for the city's 250th anniversary. Voraakhom is an Echoing Green Climate Fellow, Atlantic Fellow, and Asia Foundation Development Fellow.

She received her master's in landscape architecture from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Green
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
See stories by Matthew Cloutier
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour