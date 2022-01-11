-
The spike was attributed to a slew of causes, including behavior changes after COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, but environmental advocates say it's worrisome.
-
The first step in cutting back on plastic is understanding what you're using and how much of it. Do an audit of the plastics in your home to get a sense of how much plastic you use.
-
Researchers who detected environmental DNA, or eDNA, in two zoos say the technique could one day be used to look for endangered species in remote locations in the wild.
-
Songs Of Disappearance is an entire album of calls from endangered Australian birds. Last month, it briefly perched at No. 3 on the country's top 50 albums chart – ahead of Taylor Swift.
-
The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country's most notable but infernal sights — a natural gas crater that has burned for decades.
-
Ecuador's Emergency Operations Committee said the eruption on Isabela Island didn't represent a risk to humans or to native local species.
-
What if we could rescue endangered species before they disappear? Biotech entrepreneur Ryan Phelan explores how genetic engineering tools can save species that would otherwise go extinct.
-
A famed desert landscape has reemerged as water levels in Lake Powell reservoir have fallen to record lows. It's raising questions about the future of this oasis and water in the American West.
-
An evocative museum exhibition from a legendary electronic musician and naturalist encourages audiences to connect with nature through a "great animal orchestra."
-
Having an emergency kit filled with first aid supplies, water and snacks is an important first step to keeping safe, and sane, if you find yourself stuck on the road. A well-maintained car helps, too.